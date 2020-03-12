Another person tests positive for coronavirus

Another person has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the patient has been identified as a 44 year- old male.

The 2nd patient is said to have had close acquaintance with the first patient detected with the virus in Sri Lanka, he said.

The first persons to be detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka was identified as a 56 year- old driver.

The individual had reportedly been on tour with a group of Italians prior to showing symptoms of the virus.

He is currently receiving treatment at the IDH Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)