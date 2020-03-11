Udayanga Weeratunga further remanded

Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, was today ordered to be further remanded till 18 March by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Weeratunga was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport on 14 February.

He was detained after arriving in Sri Lanka from Muscat, Oman and was questioned by the CID.

Weeratunga was admitted to the prison hospital the day after his arrest, after reportedly complaining of a chest pain.

He was wanted on charges of embezzlement of public funds amounting to 7.833 million US Dollars in the MiG 27 aircraft deal. (Colombo Gazette)