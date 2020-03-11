Trial- at- Bar appointed to consider Ravi’s writ application

The Court of Appeal today appointed a Trial- at – Bar to consider the writ applications filed by former minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and 3 others over the Central Bank Bond Scam.

The Trial-at- Bar was appointed to take up for consideration the writ application at 2 PM today, following a request made by the Attorney General during court proceedings on the case this morning.

Earlier yesterday (10), lawyers representing Ravi Karunanayake filed a writ application at the Court of Appeal requesting to annul the arrest warrant issued by the Fort Magistrates’ Court over the Central Bank Bond Scam.

The Court of Appeal then decided to support the writ application filed by Karunanayake, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and 2 others today.

The Attorney General (AG) last week directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (04) imposed a travel ban on the suspects, including former Minister Karunanayake and Mahendren.

On Friday (06), the Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration the representations made by the Attorney General.

The warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016. (Colombo Gazette)