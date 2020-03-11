Extreme heat weather advisory issued for tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology has issued an extreme heat weather advisory for tomorrow (12).

The extreme heat weather advisory covers the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces, and the Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Monaragala Districts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the island this evening.

However, showers or thunderstorms may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Kaluthara and Galle districts after 2.00 p.m, it added. (Colombo Gazette)