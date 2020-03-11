Celebrating founder King Tom’s birthday at the Mount Lavinia Hotel

Mount Lavinia Hotel takes pride in celebrating the 260th birth month of its founding legend, Governor Sir Thomas Maitland, lovingly called as King Tom on the 25th March ’20.

Governor Maitland arrived in the shores of Mount Lavinia in 1806 and established a haven for himself in the then ‘Galkissa’. The history of Mount Lavinia Hotel is incomplete without the legend of Governor Thomas Maitland and his infamous love affair with the beautiful mestizo dancer Lovina.

Today the ‘Mount Lavinia Hotel’ stands tall as a monumental proof of the grand life, ‘King Tom’ led within its confines.

We commemorate his life and legend with a behemoth party replete with themed food, music and entertainment from the 1800s. The expert culinary team lead by our Executive Chef / Director Operations of Food & Beverages Chef Ralf Vogt has put together a colonial themed buffet with more than a 100 dishes featuring British, Indian, Sri Lankan, Malay, Dutch and Portuguese cuisine. The spread also includes King Tom’s favourites such as Pork Chops with Sauce Robert, Braised Celery, Turnip and Cheddar Gratin, Lancashire Hot Pot, Steak Pie, Welsh Rabbit and Toad in a Hole to name a few.

The evening will offer a complete colonial experience, taking you back in time to witness life in the yester years. Earn a chance to relive history with heritage and museum tours; unearth the secrets of the past with our in-house guides and resident Museologist. Be taken by wonder as you scroll through an exhibition of archival photography, featuring the evolution of the Mount Lavinia Hotel, from its glorious years in the past till now.

We invite you to enjoy the regal splendor of a by-gone era and experience an evening like no other.

On the 25th March’20, at the Mount Lavinia Hotel from 7.00 pm onwards priced at Rs 1806 per person. Reservations only, call 011 2711 711 (ext – 430).