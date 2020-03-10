Two Sri Lankans confirmed as having COVID-19 in UAE

Two Sri Lankans have been confirmed as having COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE announced 15 new cases of coronavirus, taking to 74 the total number of infections in the country.

The new cases include three Italians, two Emiratis, two Sri Lankan, two Brits, two Indians, and one from Germany, one from South Africa, one from Tanzania, and one from Iran.

They have already been under quarantine and were detected through the effective implementation of preventive measures. They are among those who were in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases and patients coming from abroad. All new cases are in stable condition, the Ministry affirmed in a statement issued today.

The Ministry affirmed that since the emergence of the epidemic in China, UAE authorities have spared no effort in monitoring the spread of the virus in the country and handling it according to the highest medical standards.

It added that several precautionary measures have been put in place, including the installation of detection thermal imaging systems and health checks at the country’s border entry points, and isolating confirmed and suspected cases.

The Ministry urged members of the public to adhere to preventative health measures and to refer to the tips offered on its website to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The Ministry and local health authorities recommend members of the community to adopt healthy habits that help protect individuals from infectious diseases, including washing hands well with soap and water, and covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of germs and viruses,” the statement said.

People with respiratory symptoms were also advised to avoid mixing in crowded places, while members of the public were told to avoid misinformation and rumours by referring to official sources for information.

As of March 10, the total number of cases worldwide is over 114,000 with over 4,000 deaths. The recovery rate is more than 70 per cent, WHO announced on Tuesday. (Gulf News/Colombo Gazette)