Seven arrested over Negombo clash

S even suspects wanted in connection to the murder of an individual in Periyamulla, Negombo were arrested after surrendering to the Negombo Police today.

A 36 year old man was murdered after a clash broke out at a restaurant in the Periyamulla area in Negombo last night.

The clash had broken out after a group of persons had attempted to consume alcohol inside the restaurant premises, despite the owner and employees prohibiting them.

One employee had been murdered during the clash, while the owner and several others were critically injured and admitted to hospital.

The Police had arrested one suspect in connection to the incident early this morning, following which the other suspects had surrendered to the Negombo Police and were arrested. (Colombo Gazette)