Ajith Prasanna re- remanded

Retired Major Ajith Prasanna, who was arrested over a case filed by the Attorney General accusing him of making allegations against the judiciary, was further remanded till 24 March.

Prasanna, was further remanded along with two Navy Officers, Thushara Mendis and K.A. Gamini, after being produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate today.

The Criminal Investigations Department filed a complaint with the Colombo High Court citing Ajith Prasanna had committed contempt of court by criticizing in the presence of the media, the case filed against Ex-Magistrate Thilina Gamage at the Colombo High Court and various other cases examined by High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

He was arrested along with the two Navy Officers, who had made statements regarding a youth abduction case at a media briefing organised by the ‘War Heroes for Motherland’ organization in December 2019.

The 11 youth had been abducted and reportedly killed between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)