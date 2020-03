The Ministry of Buddha Sasana has issued an advisory urging Sri Lankans not to travel to Dambadiva in India on pilgrimage as there are concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Tour operators have been advised to temporarily suspend tours to Dambadiva.

Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Bandula Harischandra said the move was only a precautionary measure following a request made by the Health Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)