Student unions under fire after ragging puts student in ICU

Student unions have come under fire after a ragging incident resulted in a student being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital.

According to reports a first-year student of the Sri Jayawardanapura University was admitted to the ICU at the National Hospital after a ragging incident by a group of senior students on 5th March.

Pasindu Hirushan (20) is said to be suffering from brain injuries and internal bleeding after a tyre had been thrown at him and other freshers.

Former Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said that he was horrified with the incident.

He said that the student unions in Sri Lankan universities must be restructured and the culture changed to serve and protect students. (Colombo Gazette)