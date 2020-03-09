Former HRCSL member undecided on contesting polls

A former member of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), Ambika Satkunanathan says she has not yet decided on contesting at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Satkunanathan has been offered nominations by the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) to contest the election.

However, in a statement today Satkunanathan said that she is yet to take a firm decision on how she will proceed.

She says she is committed to making a contribution to the country.

Satkunanathan said that she tendered her resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 26 February and resigned with effect from 7 March 2020.

She asserted that she had carefully considered her decision to resign for over six months and it was not linked to the recent developments in the country. (Colombo Gazette)