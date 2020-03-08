UNP insists no talks with SJB on swan symbol

The United National Party (UNP) says it will not have any discussions with the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa on contesting the election under any symbol other than the elephant.

The UNP today denied reports they were involved in a discussion with members of the SJB yesterday (Saturday) regarding the use of the swan.

The UNP says it will be contesting the upcoming election under the elephant symbol.

The UNP had yesterday informed the National Elections Commission (EC) that it will be contesting the Parliamentary election.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam informed the National Elections Commission that the UNP will contest in all 22 Districts. (Colombo Gazette)