Following directive SriLankan Airlines suspends flights to Kuwait

SriLankan Airlines has suspended its services between Sri Lanka and Kuwait from 6th March to 12th March 2020 following a decision by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Kuwait to temporarily suspend incoming flights from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt for one week.

SriLankan intends to re-commence its full schedule of frequencies to Kuwait on 13th March 2020, when the one week period is completed, the Airline said today.

SriLankan Airlines said it regrets any inconvenience to its valued passengers and wishes to stress that the matter is due to factors that are beyond the control of the airline.

The directive was dated 6th March 2020 and was based on a decision from health authorities in Kuwait.