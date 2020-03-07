Kuwait temporarily suspends flights from Sri Lanka

Kuwait has decided to temporarily suspend flights from Sri Lanka and six other countries.

The State of Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said all incoming flights to and from Kuwait International Airport are temporarily suspended for the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt.

The circular said that pursuant to the decision issued by the health authorities in the State of Kuwait, all incoming flights to and from Kuwait International Airport are temporarily suspended for the following countries (Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt) starting from March 6,2020 until one week.

All arrivals in the State of Kuwait from any nationality who have a valid residency or previous entry visa, as well as those from other airports who were present in the countries mentioned above during the past two weeks, are prohibited.

Citizens of the State of Kuwait coming from these countries are allowed to enter, provided that the necessary quarantine procedures are applied to them. (Colombo Gazette)