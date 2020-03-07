HRCSL member Ambika Satkunanathan resigns

A member of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) Ambika Satkunanathan has resigned from her post.

Satkunanathan confirmed to the Colombo Gazette that she resigned from her post and that a detailed press statement will be issued.

Satkunanathan is a lawyer and human rights advocate.

Previously, Satkunanathan served in various roles at the United Nations offices in Sri Lanka, including as the national legal advisor to the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Office of the Senior Human Rights Advisor and national consultant on gender integration/evaluation at the Office of the Resident Coordinator.

She is chairperson of the Neelan Tiruchelvam Trust in Colombo, an indigenous philanthropic organization, vice chairperson of Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights–Asia Pacific, a regional feminist women’s fund, and advisory board member of the Suriya Women’s Development Centre, Batticaloa, in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka.

She holds a Master of Human Rights Law (LLM) from the University of Nottingham, where she was a Chevening Scholar from 2001 to 2002, and has earned bachelor’s degrees (LLB and BA) from Monash University, Australia. (Colombo Gazette)