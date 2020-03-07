Controversial Batticaloa university to be used as quarantine centre

The controversial private university in Batticaloa is to be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus.

Health Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe wrote to the university saying the premises will be acquired until further notice to be used as a quarantine centre.

The university drew negative publicity after the Easter Sunday attacks last year following allegations of financial irregularities including the violation of financial regulations, forcible acquisition of land and teaching of Sharia law. (Colombo Gazette)