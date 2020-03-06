Warrant issued on Secretary of Presidential Commission

The Colombo High Court special trial- at – bar today ordered the Secretary to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political victimization VBPK Weerasinghe to be arrested and produced in court.

The order was issued after Weerasinghe failed to appear before court today, despite being issued summons.

The High Court special trial- at – bar had issued an arrest warrant on charges of contempt of court, as Weerasinghe had failed to notify the court of her unavailability to attend proceedings.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political victimization had commenced inquiries into the case filed against 8 suspects, including Niraj Roshan aka Ali Roshan.

Secretary to the Commission VBPK Weerasinghe was summoned to appear before courts today to record a statement on the complaints filed on the case. (Colombo Gazette)