Sri Lankan academics overseas to undergo 14- day quarantine

The Government says Sri Lankan students involved in educational activities in coronavirus- hit countries are to be subjected to a 2 week quarantine.

The Ministry of Education said Sri Lankan teachers, academic staff and non- academic staff returning from coronavirus affected countries will also be subjected to a 14- day quarantine.

A directive has been issued to the heads of all schools and educational institutions to inform all relevant parties in this regard, the Ministry added.

The Ministry of Education said the decision was taken following a request made by the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)