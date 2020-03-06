Soldier sentenced to death over Mirusuvil massacre likely to be pardoned

A soldier sentenced to death in June 2015 for the murder of eight Tamil civilians in 2000 in Mirusuvil, is expected to be pardoned, at least two local newspapers reported today.

Former Army Staff sergeant Sunil Ratnayake is expected to be granted a Presidential pardon by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the pro-Rajapaksa Aruna newspaper reported.

The killing of eight Tamil civilians was termed as the ‘Mirusuvil massacre’ after it was reported that the civilians were killed by troops during the war.

The Colombo High Court sentenced the soldier to death after he was found guilty over the murders. Four others were acquitted over the case.

The High Court found the first accused, former Staff Sergeant R.M. Sunil Ratnayake of the army Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) guilty of 17 counts including unlawful assembly with common intention to cause injury and murder of eight persons. (Colombo Gazette)