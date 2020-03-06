Selyn launches its 2020 Toy Collection dedicated to “Our Earth”

Selyn, Sri Lanka’s only fair trade guaranteed handicrafts company launched it 2020 collection of ethically made toys dedicated to “Our Earth”.

Having exported toys for 28 years, this is another milestone achieved. The collection launched at the Nuremburg Toy Fair and the Ambiente Gift Fair in Frankfurt in February this year.

“The one hope that we have for our planet is that our children believe in saving it” was the powerful slogan which launched the collection. The power of the young to change the way we do things cannot be underestimated and Fridays For Future is just the start.

Taking inspiration from the world’s young activists, the Selyn 2020 collection is designed with passion to inspire children to understand their potential in saving our earth. Their well-designed playsets, books, and soft toys help a child take a journey to complete the learning cycle while addressing some of the main challenges faced by the world today, such as the ecological crisis.

The star products this year feature play sets and play books that can be used to raise awareness and educate children about the challenges of the global bee-decline; the impact of plastics in the oceans; the importance of waste segregation and home gardening; the dangers faced by endangered and vulnerable animals etc.

Selyna Peiris, Head of Business Development at Selyn says, “we believe that it’s never too early to learn about the importance of making compassionate and responsible choices and that it is our duty to create toys which enable that”.

Selyn started its home-grown business as a toy manufacturer in 1991 and have been exporting ever since. Today they export to over 40 countries in the world and is one of the leading fair trade companies in the toy industry worldwide. They are also Sri Lanka’s only fair trade guaranteed handicrafts company and one of its largest social enterprises; working with around 1000 women in North Western part of Sri Lanka. For more information, visit www.selyn.lk