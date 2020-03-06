Ranil says world witnessing end of Western dominance

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the world is witnessing the end of Western dominance.

He was speaking at the WION Global Summit in Dubai as the keynote speaker.

The Sri Lankan leader began his address by lauding India’s first international news channel WION as he said, it “is a pioneer in creating a global platform to present the geopolitical analysis of recent South Asian trends”.

“This is an era which is witnessing the end of western dominance,” said Wickremesinghe in Dubai.

“An era is being shaped by new forces… the sudden rise of China in economic, military, political spheres challenging the unipolar world by attempting to remodel the existing global order,” the former Sri Lankan PM added.

“The US is politically divided like never before. Even the European Union is divided and weaker”, Wickremesinghe also said.

“Coronavirus has brought China, the factory of the world, to a grinding halt. Its impact is also being felt in Sri Lanka,” Wickremesinghe, adding, “Maybe it’s only China that can face trade war and coronavirus simultaneously”.

WION Global Summit is a platform for global leaders to come together at a single platform and have a dialogue on a common global agenda.

In this year’s edition, the list of speakers include former Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe; Dr Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, the first Female President of Latvia and former president of Club de Madrid, Aleqa Hammond; The first female Prime Minister of Greenland and Mariya Didi; the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives. (WION/Colombo Gazette)