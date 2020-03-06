Court rejects bail application of 22 IUSF students

The bail application filed by 22 students attached to the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate today.

The students, including two monks, were arrested on charges of staging a protest opposite the Ministry of Education on Monday (02) and were later remanded.

The university students were arrested on charges of violating court orders and the National Thoroughfares Act.

The Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) launched a satyagraha on 27 February over several demands, including the suppression of students from the University of Ruhuna. (Colombo Gazette)