Arrest order issued on ten suspects including Ravi Karunanayake

The Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including former Minister Ravi Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration the representations made by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General (AG) had this week directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The order was issued over the Central Bank Bond Scam in 2016.

The warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (04) imposed a travel ban on the suspects, including former Minister Karunanayake and Mahendren. (Colombo Gazette)