An unbeatable Resident offer at the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

The Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has put together a fantastic staycation offer for all residents until the 30th June 2020.

A special rate of 15,000/= nett per night on double occupancy, inclusive of the famous Mövenpick breakfast awaits all residents. The rooms are spacious, bathed in natural daylight and offer stunning views of both the City and Indian Ocean.

In addition to this offer, A Presidential Suite getaway is now available for all residents too! Guests can now enjoy a stay in the most luxurious suite at the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo for Rs. 30,000/= for up to six adults, inclusive of the breakfast buffet. With postcard-worthy views, the Presidential Suite takes luxury to the next level with two elegant bedrooms, an opulent living room, fully equipped pantry, large bathroom and jacuzzi. Even the bathtub sits in front of giant windows overlooking the city’s futuristic skyline.

Twenty-four storeys high, is a stunning rooftop bar serving signature, Mövenpick inspired cocktails. A glistening infinity sky pool gives you the ideal location to watch the sunset as the red orb dips below the ocean waves. The buffet boasts slow roasted meats, healthy salads and a host of delicious desserts. Enjoy free sweet treats during the Chocolate Hour as the hotel dedicates one hour everyday to an exquisite tasting experience with Mövenpick chocolate variations and homemade creations ranging from brownies to chocolate fountains, truffles and more.

Guests will be required to present their identification or resident permit upon check-in. Book your stay today and enjoy these fabulous offers. Contact the reservations team on 7 450 450 to find out more and make it a true Mövenpick experience.