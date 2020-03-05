Over 100 Sri Lankans granted Indian citizenship

One hundred and thirteen Sri Lankans were granted citizenship by India between 2014 to 2019, the Minister of State for Home Affairs in India Nityanand Rai said.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha yesterday (04), he revealed India granted citizenship to 18, 999 people from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar in six years from 2014 to 2019.

Among them, the largest number of 15, 036 were from Bangladesh, mainly because of the signing of the Indo-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement, Rai said.

In his reply he pointed out the second-largest number of 2935 immigrants was from Pakistan, of whom 809 were given citizenship in 2019 only.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs in India added 914 people from Afghanistan, 113 from Sri Lanka and just one from Myanmar were granted citizenship during the six years. (Colombo Gazette)