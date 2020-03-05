Former SPC member and driver arrested over rape of Chinese woman

Former Southern Provincial Council member Krishantha Pushpakumara alias Raththaran and his driver were arrested today over the alleged rape of a Chinese woman.

The suspects had been arrested on the advise of the Attorney General and were released on bail.

A Chinese tourist claimed Raththaran and his driver gang-raped her after she sought his assistance to take action against a man who duped her for a large sum of money.

The accused politician is facing litigation in another case of allegedly abusing a 16-year-old girl.

The tourist claimed she was sexually abused, harassed, and raped between February and April last year.

She said she eventually filed a police complaint and also informed the Chinese Embassy in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)

