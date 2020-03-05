CEB insists no threat to environment from Norochcholai

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) today insisted that there was no threat to the environment from the Norochcholai coal power plant.

CEB Chief Engineer Noel Priyantha told journalists at the power plant that there was no threat to marine life or humans and animals from the Norochcholai coal power plant.

Journalists were taken on a visit to the Norochcholai coal power plant to see for themselves the operations of the facility.

They were assured that there was no hazardous dust emanating from the plant as claimed by some environmental groups.

The attention of the President was drawn recently to the damage caused to the environment as a result of the Chinese funded project.

Cabinet recently approved a proposal to construct an extension to the coal power plant. (Colombo Gazette)