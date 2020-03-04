UNP proposes signing MoU with alliance members

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has proposed signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with the alliance members in the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa.

The proposal was made when the UNP Working Committee met today.

UNP sources said that the proposal was made as they feel the Constitution of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya is not that of an alliance but of a political party and does not allow members of other parties to contest under its symbol.

The decision will ensure the ‘elephant’ symbol of the UNP will continue to be used at the Parliamentary election in April.

It was also proposed that a nomination board consisting of UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake, Kabir Hashim and the Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya be appointed. (Colombo Gazette)