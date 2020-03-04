Nations Trust Bank private banking introduces first Philanthropic Management Account in Sri Lanka

Wealth can only be truly enjoyed by sharing it with others. This is one of the fundamental inspirations behind the pioneering efforts of Nations Trust Bank Private Banking to create and offer Sri Lanka’s first ever “Philanthropic Management Account”.

Private Banking is the Bank’s most prestigious customer segment offering and is Sri Lanka’s benchmark for luxury banking experiences, helping members create a timeless legacy.

The new Philanthropic Management Account allows Private Banking members to set aside a predetermined percentage of their earnings into a special account. The funds that collect in this special account can then be directed towards causes and community development work each Private Banking member is passionate about. Nations Trust Bank’s well-respected Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team will make themselves available to each Private Banking member and provide them with an opportunity to drive real change through their Philanthropic Management Accounts.

Sri Lanka’s first ever Philanthropic Management Account by Nations Trust Bank Private Banking was opened at Bank’s branch in Maharagama recently.

Discussing this ground-breaking new initiative, Theja Silva – Executive Vice President, Head of Sustainability and General Counsel/Group Company Secretary at Nations Trust Bank said, “We are very proud to announce the launch of Sri Lanka’s first ever Philanthropic Management Account, that enables our most prestigious and affluent customers to set aside funds for social and environmental causes that they are passionate on, where they could make a positive impact.”

Explaining further, Theja added, “Our bank is focused on empowering our next generation by improving quality of education through initiatives that enhance digital literacy, socio-emotional skills and entrepreneurial skills of children and youth and in conserving our environment through various initiatives including responsible waste management and biodiversity conservation. We can leverage our knowledge, networks and insights that we have gathered over the years in our CSR initiatives to support clients if they so desire, to take effective action on the ground. The CSR advisory services are provided as an option and customers have the prerogative to utilize the funds as they see fit. I take this opportunity to thank our supportive Private Banking members and the Private Banking team for making this value proposition a reality.”

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today Magazine, ably providing a host of financial products and services to a wide range of customers. Nations Trust is also the bank behind Sri Lanka’s first fully-fledged digital banking experience, FriMi. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country, boasting an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network and is the issuer and sole acquirer for American Express® Cards in Sri Lanka.