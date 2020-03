United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has offered to resign from his post.

He has told UNP seniors he will step down if it will help unite the UNP and prevent a split, UNP sources said.

Sources said that Kariyawasam has informed UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe about his willingness to step down.

However, he has not tendered his resignation as yet, sources said. (Colombo Gazette)