Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya informs EC of its symbol

Sri lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today informed the National Elections Commission that the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya will contest the General Election 2020 under the SLPP and its lotus bud symbol.

The alliance includes the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Parliament was dissolved with effect from midnight yesterday.

The General Election 2020 was declared to be held on 25 April, with nominations to be called for from 12 -19 March.

The new parliament is set to convene on 14 May. (Colombo Gazette)