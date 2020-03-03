Scheduled Six – Nations games to go ahead

Six Nations organisers say Ireland v Italy remains the only postponed fixture this weekend after a meeting to address the coronavirus outbreak.

England v Wales and Scotland v France are set to go ahead.

England women’s game in northern Italy on 15 March could be moved to a different location, but the men’s game in Rome is set to go ahead.

“As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead,” a statement said.

The statement added that organisers intend all remaining games in the championship to be played but would not make rescheduling announcements for postponed games yet as they “keep assessing the situation”.

“Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events,” the statement added.

England U20s’ match against Italy in Verona could also be moved to a different city, with northern Italy one of the areas worst affected by coronavirus outside of China.

The tournament promised a further announcement on this and the Red Roses’ game scheduled to take place in Padua “in due course”.

Ireland’s men’s and women’s Six Nations games against Italy in Dublin on 7 and 8 March, as well as an under-20s game on 6 March, had already been postponed because of coronavirus.

Italy women’s third-round game against Scotland was postponed on 23 February and is yet to be rescheduled.

England’s men and women host Wales in Twickenham on Saturday, while Scotland’s women are due to host France in Glasgow on Saturday with the men’s game in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Remaining Men’s Six Nations fixtures Round Four Ireland v Italy postponed England v Wales, 16:45 GMT, Saturday, 7 March, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham Scotland v France, 15:00 GMT, Sunday, 8 March, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Round Five Wales v Scotland, 14:15 GMT, Saturday, 14 March, Principality Stadium, Cardiff Italy v England, 16:45 GMT, Saturday, 14 March, Stadio Olimpico, Rome France v Ireland, 20:00 GMT, Saturday, 14 March, Stade de France, Paris