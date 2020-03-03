Paradise on a Plate with Sri Lanka’s Queen of Curries at Curry Leaf

Better known as “Darling”, Felicia Sorensen, the Queen of Curries together with Chef Amila and team of the Curry Leaf, Hilton Colombo’s Sri Lankan and Seafood restaurant, is gearing up to spice up an exotic spread just for you.

From cheesy hoppers; spicy and sweet to egg roti, delicious Kottu, freshly made, ocean fresh seafood, piquant meat, yams, vegetable curries from all parts of the Island and delicious desserts.

“Enjoy paradise on a plate, in our breathtaking setting, indoor and outdoor with our guest chef ‘Darling’, from the 6th to the 15th of March during dinner”, said Gigi De Silva, Marketing Communications Manager.

The Curry Leaf serves native cuisine from the North, South, East and West of Lanka. Ocean fresh seafood a la carte with a la minute preparations of kottu, rottis and crispy hoppers and even sweetmeats like Konda Kavum, Kokis and the like. One could also savour a variety of fresh yams with condiments in addition to the local feast on offer, and local musicians serenading at this restaurant that operates nightly from 7pm to midnight.

For reservations please contact the F&B Reservations Desk on 2492492 and log into www.hiltoncolombo1.com for details of the F&B promotions.