A man was shot dead in the Kariyamaditta area in Middeniya this afternoon, the Police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 36- year old.

The Police said the victim was shot while returning from a funeral in the Dambetalawa area.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Embilipitiya Hospital.

Investigations have been launched to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting. (Colombo Gazette)