Officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) Intelligence Unit have seized 10kg of heroin and 7kg of Kerala Cannabis in the Wanawasala area in Kelaniya.

The narcotics were seized from a house in Wanawasala during a search operation conducted by the officers.

The stock of heroin has been valued at over Rs. 100 million.

One suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident. (Colombo Gazette)