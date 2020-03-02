Parliament dissolved, elections on 25 April

Parliament has been dissolved through a Gazette notification issued tonight and elections will be held on 25th April.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signed the gazette notice to dissolve Parliament from midnight tonight and sent it to the Government printer.

The notice states “By virtue of the powers vested in me by Article 70 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to be read with Sub-paragraph (c) of Paragraph (2) of Article 33 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and in pursuance of the Provisions of Section 10 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, I, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, do by this Proclamation –

(a) Dissolve Parliament, with effect from midnight today and summon the new Parliament to meet on the Fourteenth day of May, Two Thousand and Twenty ;

(b) Fix Twenty Fifth day of April, Two Thousand and Twenty as the date for the election of Members of Parliament;

(c) Specify the period beginning on the Twelfth day of March, Two Thousand and Twenty and ending at Twelve Noon of the Nineteenth day of March, Two Thousand and Twenty as the nomination period, during which nomination papers shall be received by the Returning Officers ; and

(d) Specify each place mentioned in Column II of the Schedule hereto as the place of nomination for candidates seeking election in the electoral district mentioned in the corresponding entry in Column I of that Schedule. (Colombo Gazette)

