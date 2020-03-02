Notice issued on interdicted judge Gihan Pilapitiya

Notice was issued on interdicted judge Gihan Pilapitiya to appear before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court on 02 April.

Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya was interdicted in January 2020.

He was interdicted over the controversial telephone conversation he had with United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

The interdicted judge had earlier filed a writ application before the Court of Appeal requesting for an interim injunction order preventing his arrest. (Colombo Gazette)