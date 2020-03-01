UNP decides to contest under ‘elephant’ but Sajith opposes

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has decided that the new alliance must contest under ‘elephant’ symbol.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that a proposal was made at the Working Committee meeting that the alliance led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa contest under the ‘elephant’ symbol.

A majority of the UNP Working Committee members agreed but Premadasa opposed, the Colombo Gazette learns.

Wickremesinghe said that the proposal to contest under the ‘elephant’ symbol was made after an issue arose over the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegay’ looking to contest under the ‘swan’ symbol.

Wickremesinghe said that since there was no consensus over the ‘swan’ symbol earlier it was decided today that the UNP-led alliance must contest under the ‘elephant’ symbol.

The UNP leader said that there was a proposal to contest under the ‘telephone’ symbol but that proposal was rejected by a majority today.

“Only six of the UNP Working Committee members wanted the ‘telephone’ symbol but a majority wanted the ‘elephant’ symbol,” he said.

He said that the Constitution of the new alliance has not been finalised and that must be resolved soon. (Colombo Gazette)