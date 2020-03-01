Ranil to boycott Samagi Jana Balavegaya launch

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is to boycott the launch of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya in Colombo tomorrow (Monday).

Wickremesinghe told reporters today that he had been invited to attend the event but he will not as outstanding issues over the alliance have not yet been resolved.

The official signing of agreements between the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, minor political parties and civil society organizations is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The official signing of agreements and the launch of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will take place at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo.

Wickremesinghe said that he does not expect most UNP members to attend as the alliance has not yet resolved issues with the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)