President does not want his photographs displayed

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued instructions not to display his photographs and portraits in public.

The President’s Office said that it has been observed that the President’s portraits and photographs are displayed on the sides of the road and locations of ceremonies without proper supervision.

While expressing his gratitude to the people who create his portraits the President has said that it is appropriate to avoid such actions. He further says that he does not appreciate the promotion of his personal image.

