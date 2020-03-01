Parliament to be dissolved tomorrow

Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow and elections will be held on 25 April, Minister of Environment and Wildlife Resources SM Chandrasena said.

The Minister made the announcement when addressing the media in Nochchiyagama this morning.

He said the General Elections are usually held immediately following the Presidential Election.

But due to the 19th amendment to the Constitution the Government was unable to do so, he pointed out. .

The Minister further said that as the term of the former Government officially comes to an end, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa using his powers vested under the constitution of Sri Lanka will dissolve Parliament tomorrow (02).

The Government does not wish to waste the voting rights of the public even by one day, he added. (Colombo Gazette)