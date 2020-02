Nearly 68kg of heroin and 50kg of crystal Methamphetamine have been seized off the coast of Galle, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The stock of narcotics have been seized during a joint operation conducted by the Navy and Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The Navy added that the stock of narcotics has been valued at Rs. 1.18 billion and has been taken into custody by the PNB. (Colombo Gazette)