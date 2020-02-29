Heat index to remain high in parts of Sri Lanka

The Heat Index, the temperature felt on the human body, is expected to remain high in parts of the North-Western, Western and Southern Provinces and in the Mannar, Ratnapura, and Monaragala districts tomorrow (1st March).

The Department of Meteorology said that the Heat Index is expected to reach the ‘Extreme Caution’ level tomorrow in parts of the county.

The Heat Index forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and which is the condition that is felt on the human body.

The index is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

The public have been advised to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible at job sites, check up on the elderly and the sick while indoors, never leave children unattended in vehicles, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated while outdoors and wear lightweight and white or light colored clothing. (Colombo Gazette)