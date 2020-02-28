Shangri-la suicide bomber’s father further remanded

The father of the suicide bomber responsible for the attack on the Shangri- la Hotel in Colombo, Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham, has been further remanded till 13 March.

He, along with 5 other suspects remanded over the Easter Sunday terror attacks in April 2019, were further remanded after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Nine suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath attacked three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in April 2019, killing 260 people and injuring at least 500.

Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, following investigations launched by the Criminal Investigations (CID) into the explosion that took place at a housing complex in Dematagoda on Easter Sunday.

He was detained for questioning and was initially produced before courts on 22 January 2020.

Earlier this month, the Police Department reported that over 600 statements have been recorded in connection to the multiple blasts.

The Department further revealed that 12 investigation teams have been deployed to conduct inquiries into the incidents, with 216 suspects being arrested, and 153 among them currently being detained or remanded. (Colombo Gazette)