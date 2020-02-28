‘Sancharaka Udawa’ to play pivotal role in boosting tourism industry

The Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) announced today that the 10th edition of the Sancharaka Udawa -Sri Lanka’s only travel and tourism exhibition- will be held this year at the BMICH on 15 and 16 May. The announcement was made alongside main sponsor Sri Lanka Tourism.

Designed to cater to both the B2B and B2C sectors of the industry, the two-day expo aims to provide exhibitors with an influential and robust platform for small, medium and large travel and tourism service providers to interact and build lasting connections with their respective target stakeholders, as well as to effectively engage with the relevant government authorities.

The organisers will be commemorating 10 years of Sancharaka Udawa this year, with an exhibition slated to be its biggest yet. Expecting to host more than 300 local and international exhibitors, the fair is estimated to attract over 10,000 trade and public visitors walking through its doors between 10am and 8pm on 15 and 16 May.

Speaking at the press conference, Nushani Ediriweera Dias, Chairperson of Sancharaka Udawa 2020 underlined the role of the exhibition as the driving force for the travel industry, “For the past decade we have witnessed how Sancharaka Udawa has enhanced the industry by connecting operators with a large network of decision makers in each sector. It has become more important now than ever before that the various sectors of the industry work closely together to uplift Sri Lanka’s unique brand of hospitality.”

Key features of Sancharaka Udawa this year will include engaging talks, seminars and networking sessions.

As testament to the good rapport between the industry and its relevant government authorities, stalls will be provided free-of-charge to the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Tourist Police, Central Cultural Fund, and others. The universities of Colombo, Uva Wellassa, Kelaniya, Sabaragamuwa, and Rajarata have also been provided complimentary stalls, in order to encourage students pursuing careers in travel and tourism to partake in the exhibition and meet with industry professionals.

The fair will culminate with a gala fellowship dinner where industry newcomers will rub shoulders with veterans of the trade. An award ceremony will follow with prizes meted out to the best and most innovative stalls.

In order to ensure the success of Sancharaka Udawa 2020, the organisers have scheduled an elaborate series of marketing and advertising campaigns as well as island-wide roadshows to drum-up anticipation in the run-up to the event.

The event will provide the public a comprehensive first-hand insight into the tourism services and products available across the island.