Sampath Bank ranked fifth in Business Today Top 30

Sampath Bank has been reaffirmed as one of Sri Lanka’s best performing companies by being ranked among the Business Today Top 30. As per this prestigious ranking system, the Bank was able to retain its existing position of fifth place among Sri Lanka’s corporate sector.

Currently in its 22nd year, the Business Today Top 30 rates companies listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange based on their business performance during a given financial year. The listing is compiled with the assistance of KPMG Sri Lanka using publicly available, published information.

Commenting on the achievement, the Managing Director of Sampath Bank, Mr. Nanda Fernando had this to say, “I think I speak for everyone who is a part of the Sampath Bank family when I say that we are more than honored to be recognized among the top 30 best performing corporates in Sri Lanka for the year. However, we are also not surprised as Sampath Bank’s performance over the past year has been exceptional, showcasing transformation on many fronts”

The achievement marks the recognition of Sampath Banks stellar financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2018. In the recent past, Sampath Bank has won a plethora of awards including being recognized as Sri Lanka’s ‘Best Retail Bank’ and ‘Best Commercial Bank’ for the 6th consecutive year at the prestigious World Finance Banking Awards awarded by the UK based World Finance magazine and was ranked among the 10 Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka in the 15th annual edition of The “Most Respected” – a survey and publication commissioned and conceptualized by LMD and conducted by Nielsen. The Bank was also adjudged among Sri Lanka’s 10 Most Admired Companies for the second consecutive year at the ‘Most Admired Companies of Sri Lanka 2019,’ organised by the International Chamber of Commerce, Sri Lanka (ICCSL) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Sri Lanka.

Established in 1987, Sampath Bank has become a state-of-the-art financial institution that continues to be a market leader today thanks to its constant innovation and customer focused approach to business. Its unique tailor-made solutions, superior services and convenience of access have allowed Sampath Bank to further differentiate itself from the competition and stand out as the bank of choice for many in Sri Lanka.