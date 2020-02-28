Ranil says UNP will decide on new party leader

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says the party will decide who the party leader must be.

Speaking to The Hindu newspaper, Wickremesinghe said that the party leader will be picked from a group of potential leaders.

“In fact, I didn’t want to take on the post of the Leader of the Opposition. I said let Sajith [Premadasa] be there, or someone else, we will try out some new people. Because I have been there earlier. And we have to groom a lot of new people to come in. And after this [general election] you will see who are the ones who do well,” he said.

Asked if UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa must be appointed UNP leader, Wickremesinghe said that the party will decide that.

“That is for the party to decide, not me. Many of those people will come after the elections and let them have a hand at reorganising the party, and prove themselves,” he said.

Wickremesinghe also said that he feels Sri Lanka will have a strong Opposition because in the last few months the new Government has not performed. (Colombo Gazette)