President says most of his time spent to deal with protests

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says most of his time is spent to deal with protests than other work.

Speaking at an event at the Parliamentary Complex today, Rajapaksa said that a number of protests are staged near the Presidential Secretariat these days.

He said that most of his time and that of his staff is spent on dealing with the protesters.

The President said that in future the respective Ministries will need to directly get involved and address the issues of the protesters.

On the recommendation of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA), Government bodies which have achieved a high performance level in the year 2018 were presented with awards at the Parliamentary Complex under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Of the 844 institutions of State, Provincial Councils and Local Government that have been evaluated, 109 institutions were picked to be awarded.

They were presented with 55, 23 and 31, Gold and Silver awards and certificates of commendation respectively.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Minister Johnston Fernando, Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Members of Parliament Sisira Jayakody, Dulip Wijesekara, Secretary-General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake, Auditor General, Secretaries to the Ministries, Heads of Departments and Government Officials were present at the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)