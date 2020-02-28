Fire rages through Nallathanni Mountain

A major fire broke out on the Nallathanni Mountain in Hatton around 3.30 PM today, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) said.

An official from the SLAF told Colombo Gazette that a Bell 212 helicopter was deployed from the Ratmalana Air Force Base to douse the fire.

The Bell 212 helicopter was carrying out bambi bucket operations to extinguish the flames, he said.

Officials from the District Disaster Management Centre together with area residents are also reportedly involved in dousing the fire. (Colombo Gazette)