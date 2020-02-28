EU calls on Sri Lanka to put in place human rights action plan

In view of the upcoming parliamentary elections, the European Union (EU) has recommended that the Government of Sri Lanka puts in place an action plan to affirm its commitment to reconciliation, the rule of law (also with a view to ending impunity for war crimes), the protection of civil society, independent media and human rights.

In a statement to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the EU acknowledged that important progress has been made in advancing respect for human rights in Sri Lanka since 2015.

The EU called on the Government of Sri Lanka to maintain a sustainable and durable reconciliation process, including by ensuring the continued work of the Office for Missing Persons and the Office for Reparations, by replacing the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and through confidence-building measures.

“We are concerned that the government of Sri Lanka no longer supports the framework of Resolution 30/1 to address the legacy of the past conflict and to foster accountability, reconciliation and human rights with the support of the Council,” the EU said.

The EU encouraged the Government of Sri Lanka to remain engaged with the UN and international partners, adding that the EU will continue to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to further strengthen the dialogue on governance, rule of law, devolution and human rights.

Regarding the death penalty, the EU encouraged Sri Lanka to maintain the moratorium, with a view towards complete abolition. (Colombo Gazette)